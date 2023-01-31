Search
Steve Mayer
A major move is in the offing as Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) market cap hits 1.08 billion

On January 30, 2023, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) opened at $3.99, lower -0.77% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.085 and dropped to $3.88 before settling in for the closing price of $3.92. Price fluctuations for CBD have ranged from $2.73 to $5.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 4.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -26.30% at the time writing. With a float of $159.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $269.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 110000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.82, operating margin of +3.31, and the pretax margin is +0.81.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Department Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao is 57.40%, while institutional ownership is 5.80%.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +1.57 while generating a return on equity of 5.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (CBD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.2 million, its volume of 1.5 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s (CBD) raw stochastic average was set at 65.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.72. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.02 in the near term. At $4.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.61.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) Key Stats

There are currently 269,455K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.08 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,504 M according to its annual income of 148,610 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,994 M and its income totaled -56,480 K.

