A major move is in the offing as ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) market cap hits 307.92 million

January 30, 2023, ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) trading session started at the price of $2.27, that was -6.55% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.2885 and dropped to $2.14 before settling in for the closing price of $2.29. A 52-week range for GWH has been $2.02 – $6.28.

With a float of $84.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $152.86 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 160 employees.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ESS Tech Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ESS Tech Inc. is 5.30%, while institutional ownership is 39.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 48,896. In this transaction Director of this company bought 19,100 shares at a rate of $2.56, taking the stock ownership to the 578,821 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 14,339 for $3.82, making the entire transaction worth $54,758. This insider now owns 1,367,520 shares in total.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.15) by $0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -224.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 342.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH)

Looking closely at ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH), its last 5-days average volume was 1.41 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, ESS Tech Inc.’s (GWH) raw stochastic average was set at 3.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.78. However, in the short run, ESS Tech Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.24. Second resistance stands at $2.34. The third major resistance level sits at $2.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.04. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.94.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH) Key Stats

There are 153,259K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 307.92 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -477,120 K. Its latest quarter income was 190 K while its last quarter net income were -31,600 K.