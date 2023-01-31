Search
A major move is in the offing as Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) market cap hits 21.29 billion

Company News

January 30, 2023, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) trading session started at the price of $14.94, that was -1.13% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.02 and dropped to $14.83 before settling in for the closing price of $15.01. A 52-week range for HBAN has been $11.67 – $16.51.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 9.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 29.10%. With a float of $1.43 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.44 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19997 employees.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks. The insider ownership of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 83.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 762,480. In this transaction Senior Exec. V.P. of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $15.25, taking the stock ownership to the 52,647 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Executive V.P. sold 2,100 for $15.14, making the entire transaction worth $31,786. This insider now owns 26,760 shares in total.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.38) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +28.16 while generating a return on equity of 12.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.15% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN)

Looking closely at Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN), its last 5-days average volume was 11.43 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 14.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s (HBAN) raw stochastic average was set at 70.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.77. However, in the short run, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.96. Second resistance stands at $15.09. The third major resistance level sits at $15.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.58.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) Key Stats

There are 1,442,734K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 21.29 billion. As of now, sales total 7,950 M while income totals 2,238 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,353 M while its last quarter net income were 645,000 K.

