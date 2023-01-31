A major move is in the offing as ONEOK Inc. (OKE) market cap hits 30.64 billion

A new trading day began on January 30, 2023, with ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) stock priced at $67.68, down -1.41% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.94 and dropped to $67.215 before settling in for the closing price of $68.24. OKE’s price has ranged from $50.50 to $75.07 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 13.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 136.40%. With a float of $444.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $447.68 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2847 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.48, operating margin of +16.52, and the pretax margin is +11.49.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of ONEOK Inc. is 0.61%, while institutional ownership is 69.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 17, was worth 498,462. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 8,975 shares at a rate of $55.54, taking the stock ownership to the 9,414 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Director sold 30,000 for $67.27, making the entire transaction worth $2,017,950. This insider now owns 20,679 shares in total.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.92 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +8.68 while generating a return on equity of 24.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 136.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.50% during the next five years compared to 15.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ONEOK Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 194.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.60, a number that is poised to hit 1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ONEOK Inc. (OKE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.44 million, its volume of 2.6 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 55.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.80.

During the past 100 days, ONEOK Inc.’s (OKE) raw stochastic average was set at 79.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 39.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $67.74 in the near term. At $68.20, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $68.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $66.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $66.29.

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 30.64 billion, the company has a total of 446,954K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 16,540 M while annual income is 1,500 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,914 M while its latest quarter income was 431,750 K.