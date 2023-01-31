Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A major move is in the offing as Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) market cap hits 13.79 billion

Analyst Insights

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) on January 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $68.00, plunging -3.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.90 and dropped to $66.63 before settling in for the closing price of $68.99. Within the past 52 weeks, STX’s price has moved between $47.47 and $113.50.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?

A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.

And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 1.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 37.30%. With a float of $205.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $206.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 40000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.75, operating margin of +17.04, and the pretax margin is +14.40.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Seagate Technology Holdings plc is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 04, was worth 5,163,235. In this transaction Director of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $103.26, taking the stock ownership to the 225,941 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 22, when Company’s EVP & CFO sold 20,495 for $107.36, making the entire transaction worth $2,200,394. This insider now owns 19,391 shares in total.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.76) by -$0.28. This company achieved a net margin of +14.14 while generating a return on equity of 445.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.77% during the next five years compared to 23.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Trading Performance Indicators

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 87.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)

Looking closely at Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), its last 5-days average volume was 4.84 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.53.

During the past 100 days, Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s (STX) raw stochastic average was set at 81.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.32% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $55.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $67.20. However, in the short run, Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $68.23. Second resistance stands at $69.70. The third major resistance level sits at $70.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.69.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.79 billion based on 206,454K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,661 M and income totals 1,649 M. The company made 2,035 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 29,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Recent developments with Amgen Inc. (AMGN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.65 cents.

Sana Meer -
On January 30, 2023, Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) opened at $253.458, lower -0.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) posted a -3.48% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on January 30, 2023, with Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE: RBA) stock priced at $58.95, up 0.76% from the...
Read more

Li Auto Inc. (LI) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,313 M

Shaun Noe -
Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) kicked off on January 30, 2023, at the price of $24.00, down -1.84% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.