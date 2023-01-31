Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) average volume reaches $248.31K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

January 30, 2023, Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) trading session started at the price of $0.60, that was 33.49% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.87 and dropped to $0.5751 before settling in for the closing price of $0.47. A 52-week range for AEMD has been $0.22 – $2.46.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -5.60% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -8.20%. With a float of $22.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.95 million.

The firm has a total of 14 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.57, operating margin of -3542.53, and the pretax margin is -3542.53.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Aethlon Medical Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Aethlon Medical Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 8.80%.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.22) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -3540.90 while generating a return on equity of -78.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 459.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aethlon Medical Inc. (AEMD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Aethlon Medical Inc., AEMD], we can find that recorded value of 9.49 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Aethlon Medical Inc.’s (AEMD) raw stochastic average was set at 46.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 112.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3928, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.8405. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8066. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.9857. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1015. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5117, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3959. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2168.

Aethlon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) Key Stats

There are 16,638K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.88 million. As of now, sales total 290 K while income totals -10,420 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -3,807 K.