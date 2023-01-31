Search
Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) plunged -3.42 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Markets

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) on January 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.53, plunging -3.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.605 and dropped to $7.33 before settling in for the closing price of $7.61. Within the past 52 weeks, AIV’s price has moved between $5.21 and $9.77.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales slided by -29.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -16.50%. With a float of $138.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.61 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 62 workers is very important to gauge.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Residential industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Apartment Investment and Management Company is 8.45%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 13,545. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,145 shares at a rate of $6.31, taking the stock ownership to the 2,145 shares.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.07) by $0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to -15.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.80

Technical Analysis of Apartment Investment and Management Company (AIV)

The latest stats from [Apartment Investment and Management Company, AIV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.63 million was inferior to 0.85 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Apartment Investment and Management Company’s (AIV) raw stochastic average was set at 31.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.70. The third major resistance level sits at $7.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.15. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.98.

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE: AIV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.11 billion based on 151,632K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 169,840 K and income totals -5,910 K. The company made 47,680 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 29,470 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Newsletter

 

