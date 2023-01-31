Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) is -0.16% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) on January 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $16.19, plunging -3.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.37 and dropped to $15.935 before settling in for the closing price of $16.56. Within the past 52 weeks, ARQT’s price has moved between $12.81 and $27.40.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -9.80%. With a float of $58.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.93 million.

In an organization with 147 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 17, was worth 116,655. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,500 shares at a rate of $13.72, taking the stock ownership to the 165,825 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s insider sold 1,475 for $15.01, making the entire transaction worth $22,136. This insider now owns 41,564 shares in total.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.43) by $0.12. This company achieved a return on equity of -72.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Trading Performance Indicators

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 13.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1358.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.89, a number that is poised to hit -1.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.57 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.83 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ARQT) raw stochastic average was set at 33.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 46.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.72. However, in the short run, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.30. Second resistance stands at $16.55. The third major resistance level sits at $16.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.68. The third support level lies at $15.43 if the price breaches the second support level.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 950.64 million based on 60,928K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -206,360 K. The company made 730 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -107,710 K in sales during its previous quarter.