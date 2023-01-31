ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) average volume reaches $7.17M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on January 30, 2023, with ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) stock priced at $7.35, down -1.60% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.46 and dropped to $7.34 before settling in for the closing price of $7.49. ASX’s price has ranged from $4.45 to $7.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 127.50%. With a float of $1.51 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.17 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 99104 employees.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 127.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.70% during the next five years compared to 59.85% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

Looking closely at ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX), its last 5-days average volume was 4.47 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s (ASX) raw stochastic average was set at 92.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.11. However, in the short run, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.44. Second resistance stands at $7.51. The third major resistance level sits at $7.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.20.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.41 billion, the company has a total of 2,182,109K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20,548 M while annual income is 2,168 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,206 M while its latest quarter income was 574,600 K.