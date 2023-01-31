Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) kicked off at the price of $0.12: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On January 30, 2023, Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) opened at $0.13, lower -1.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.13 and dropped to $0.12 before settling in for the closing price of $0.13. Price fluctuations for AULT have ranged from $0.09 to $1.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 47.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 87.40% at the time writing. With a float of $308.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $356.76 million.

The firm has a total of 323 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.47, operating margin of -34.27, and the pretax margin is -45.50.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ault Alliance Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 7.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 25, was worth 481. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 100 shares at a rate of $4.81, taking the stock ownership to the 1,805,600 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 24, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 300 for $4.74, making the entire transaction worth $1,423. This insider now owns 1,805,500 shares in total.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -46.15 while generating a return on equity of -17.58.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ault Alliance Inc., AULT], we can find that recorded value of 6.25 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Ault Alliance Inc.’s (AULT) raw stochastic average was set at 17.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1275, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2488. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1292. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1341. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1367. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1217, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1191. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1142.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Key Stats

There are currently 394,698K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 43.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 52,400 K according to its annual income of -24,180 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 49,780 K and its income totaled -7,270 K.