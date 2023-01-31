authID Inc. (AUID) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.92 million

January 30, 2023, authID Inc. (NASDAQ: AUID) trading session started at the price of $0.55, that was 32.90% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8713 and dropped to $0.54 before settling in for the closing price of $0.55. A 52-week range for AUID has been $0.50 – $7.93.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 3.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -32.40%. With a float of $19.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $24.82 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 60 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

authID Inc. (AUID) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward authID Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of authID Inc. is 9.30%, while institutional ownership is 10.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 14,870. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $2.97, taking the stock ownership to the 11,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $3.00, making the entire transaction worth $14,975. This insider now owns 6,000 shares in total.

authID Inc. (AUID) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

authID Inc. (NASDAQ: AUID) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what authID Inc. (AUID) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.01

Technical Analysis of authID Inc. (AUID)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 79505.0, its volume of 0.22 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, authID Inc.’s (AUID) raw stochastic average was set at 7.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 149.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 149.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7539, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1535. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8873 in the near term. At $1.0449, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2186. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5560, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3823. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2247.

authID Inc. (NASDAQ: AUID) Key Stats

There are 25,031K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 17.28 million. As of now, sales total 2,290 K while income totals -17,670 K. Its latest quarter income was 30 K while its last quarter net income were -6,330 K.