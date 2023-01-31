Azenta Inc. (AZTA) 20 Days SMA touches -6.49%: The odds favor the bear

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) kicked off on January 30, 2023, at the price of $57.00, down -3.44% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.00 and dropped to $54.85 before settling in for the closing price of $56.90. Over the past 52 weeks, AZTA has traded in a range of $37.61-$93.39.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 1.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 61.30%. With a float of $69.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.95 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3200 employees.

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 19, was worth 501,544. In this transaction EVP & Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 8,625 shares at a rate of $58.15, taking the stock ownership to the 29,467 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 19, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer bought 4,350 for $57.62, making the entire transaction worth $250,647. This insider now owns 100,571 shares in total.

Azenta Inc. (AZTA) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -24.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Azenta Inc.’s (AZTA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 10.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Azenta Inc. (AZTA)

Looking closely at Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.61 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.92.

During the past 100 days, Azenta Inc.’s (AZTA) raw stochastic average was set at 66.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 5.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $58.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.70. However, in the short run, Azenta Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $56.34. Second resistance stands at $57.75. The third major resistance level sits at $58.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $52.04.

Azenta Inc. (NASDAQ: AZTA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.76 billion has total of 69,054K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 555,500 K in contrast with the sum of 2,133 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 137,570 K and last quarter income was -20,770 K.