Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) volume exceeds 5.5 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On January 30, 2023, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) opened at $1.09, lower -3.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.20 and dropped to $1.02 before settling in for the closing price of $1.10. Price fluctuations for BITF have ranged from $0.38 to $4.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 168.10% at the time writing. With a float of $180.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.38 million.

The firm has a total of 106 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.56, operating margin of +40.05, and the pretax margin is +25.16.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bitfarms Ltd. is 8.71%, while institutional ownership is 16.14%.

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +13.06 while generating a return on equity of 10.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 168.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bitfarms Ltd., BITF], we can find that recorded value of 4.35 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Bitfarms Ltd.’s (BITF) raw stochastic average was set at 61.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 176.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 124.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6650, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3230. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.1667. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.2733. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9133. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.8067.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) Key Stats

There are currently 218,275K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 307.11 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 169,490 K according to its annual income of 22,130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 33,250 K and its income totaled -84,810 K.