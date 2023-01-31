Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 226,790 K

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) kicked off on January 30, 2023, at the price of $24.00, up 1.34% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.42 and dropped to $23.86 before settling in for the closing price of $23.82. Over the past 52 weeks, BXSL has traded in a range of $21.81-$29.69.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 110.60%. With a float of $159.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.03 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.49, operating margin of +92.44, and the pretax margin is +72.80.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Asset Management Industry. The insider ownership of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 39.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 80,045. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company bought 3,359 shares at a rate of $23.83, taking the stock ownership to the 3,359 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s CEO bought 100 for $23.89, making the entire transaction worth $2,389. This insider now owns 203,284 shares in total.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.6) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +72.80 while generating a return on equity of 11.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 110.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s (BXSL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.05 million. That was better than the volume of 0.76 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s (BXSL) raw stochastic average was set at 64.98%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $24.12. However, in the short run, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.42. Second resistance stands at $24.70. The third major resistance level sits at $24.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $23.58. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.30.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.81 billion has total of 159,823K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 624,700 K in contrast with the sum of 460,420 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 226,790 K and last quarter income was 95,950 K.