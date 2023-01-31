Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 32.87% last month.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) kicked off on January 30, 2023, at the price of $13.87, down -5.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.9499 and dropped to $13.1144 before settling in for the closing price of $14.13. Over the past 52 weeks, BLNK has traded in a range of $9.85-$29.99.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 44.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -121.40%. With a float of $41.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $50.63 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 191 employees.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Blink Charging Co. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 28.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 102,200. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $10.22, taking the stock ownership to the 131,641 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 27, when Company’s General Counsel sold 10,000 for $18.45, making the entire transaction worth $184,500. This insider now owns 105,026 shares in total.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.52 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.37) by -$0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -121.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Blink Charging Co.’s (BLNK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.03 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Blink Charging Co.’s (BLNK) raw stochastic average was set at 23.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 54.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.80 in the near term. At $14.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.62. The third support level lies at $12.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 655.96 million has total of 50,865K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20,940 K in contrast with the sum of -55,120 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 17,250 K and last quarter income was -25,650 K.