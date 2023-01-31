Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) is 6.56% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) on January 27, 2023, started off the session at the price of $32.20, soaring 1.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.84 and dropped to $32.08 before settling in for the closing price of $32.05. Within the past 52 weeks, BAM’s price has moved between $26.76 and $36.50.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 384.60%. With a float of $398.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $412.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +92.81, operating margin of +60.12, and the pretax margin is +102.72.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is 16.88%, while institutional ownership is 10.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 23,794,100. In this transaction of this company sold 970,000 shares at a rate of $24.53, taking the stock ownership to the 12,311,712 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s sold 970,000 for $24.53, making the entire transaction worth $23,794,100. This insider now owns 12,311,712 shares in total.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.75) by -$0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +59.96 while generating a return on equity of 19.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 384.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Trading Performance Indicators

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM)

The latest stats from [Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., BAM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.45 million was superior to 1.37 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.23. The third major resistance level sits at $33.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.71. The third support level lies at $31.35 if the price breaches the second support level.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 13.21 billion based on 412,202K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 75,731 M and income totals 3,966 M. The company made 838,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 395,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.