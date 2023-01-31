Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is -48.38% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On January 30, 2023, Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) opened at $1.96, lower -5.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.96 and dropped to $1.86 before settling in for the closing price of $1.96. Price fluctuations for CEI have ranged from $1.67 to $99.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -40.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 39.10% at the time writing. With a float of $16.62 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.75 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.37, operating margin of -1354.20, and the pretax margin is -42289.60.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 6.37%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -42289.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Camber Energy Inc. (CEI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 56.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -12.93

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) saw its 5-day average volume 2.12 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 153.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.5006, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.5793. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9267 in the near term. At $1.9933, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7933. The third support level lies at $1.7267 if the price breaches the second support level.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

There are currently 10,189K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 33.87 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 140 K according to its annual income of -68,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 160 K and its income totaled -23,280 K.