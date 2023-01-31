Can Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NVTS) hike of 3.79% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on January 30, 2023, with Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) stock priced at $5.09, down -4.64% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.09 and dropped to $4.92 before settling in for the closing price of $5.17. NVTS’s price has ranged from $3.11 to $12.30 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -701.60%. With a float of $96.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.46 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 162 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.02, operating margin of -288.08, and the pretax margin is -643.07.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation is 16.90%, while institutional ownership is 20.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 430,452. In this transaction COO and CTO of this company sold 105,245 shares at a rate of $4.09, taking the stock ownership to the 885,617 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21, when Company’s President & CEO sold 263,109 for $4.09, making the entire transaction worth $1,076,116. This insider now owns 2,214,083 shares in total.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -643.26 while generating a return on equity of -104.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -701.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.87 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation’s (NVTS) raw stochastic average was set at 63.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.04 in the near term. At $5.15, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.81. The third support level lies at $4.70 if the price breaches the second support level.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 732.99 million, the company has a total of 125,701K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 23,740 K while annual income is -152,690 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 10,240 K while its latest quarter income was -32,590 K.