Can Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) hike of 2.29% in a week be considered a lucky break?

A new trading day began on January 30, 2023, with Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) stock priced at $11.56, up 0.09% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.645 and dropped to $11.55 before settling in for the closing price of $11.61. VOD’s price has ranged from $9.94 to $19.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -0.90%. With a float of $2.53 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.80 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 96941 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.04, operating margin of +12.55, and the pretax margin is +8.21.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +4.58 while generating a return on equity of 3.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.79

Technical Analysis of Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD)

The latest stats from [Vodafone Group Public Limited Company, VOD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 5.49 million was inferior to 7.48 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s (VOD) raw stochastic average was set at 54.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.34. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.66. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.70. The third major resistance level sits at $11.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.51. The third support level lies at $11.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 31.18 billion, the company has a total of 2,731,909K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 52,987 M while annual income is 2,427 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,594 M while its latest quarter income was 1,354 M.