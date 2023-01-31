Cano Health Inc. (CANO) soared 5.56 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On January 30, 2023, Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) opened at $1.29, higher 5.56% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.36 and dropped to $1.255 before settling in for the closing price of $1.26. Price fluctuations for CANO have ranged from $0.98 to $9.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 75.20% at the time writing. With a float of $170.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $232.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2150 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +9.29, operating margin of -5.89, and the pretax margin is -7.25.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cano Health Inc. is 11.80%, while institutional ownership is 68.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 2,043,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 300,000 shares at a rate of $6.81, taking the stock ownership to the 314,825 shares.

Cano Health Inc. (CANO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.05) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1.12 while generating a return on equity of -4.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cano Health Inc. (CANO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cano Health Inc. (CANO)

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) saw its 5-day average volume 6.77 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 9.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Cano Health Inc.’s (CANO) raw stochastic average was set at 3.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 165.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4064, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.5821. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3750 in the near term. At $1.4200, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2100. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1650.

Cano Health Inc. (NYSE: CANO) Key Stats

There are currently 494,484K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 647.27 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,609 M according to its annual income of -18,020 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 665,030 K and its income totaled -54,230 K.