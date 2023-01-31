Search
Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

January 30, 2023, Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) trading session started at the price of $3.52, that was -3.65% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.53 and dropped to $3.43 before settling in for the closing price of $3.56. A 52-week range for CS has been $2.89 – $9.70.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -11.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -163.50%. With a float of $3.51 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.40 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 51680 workers is very important to gauge.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Credit Suisse Group AG stocks. The insider ownership of Credit Suisse Group AG is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 2.80%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -6.29 while generating a return on equity of -3.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -163.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.07 and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

The latest stats from [Credit Suisse Group AG, CS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 19.03 million was inferior to 19.15 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Credit Suisse Group AG’s (CS) raw stochastic average was set at 16.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.56. The third major resistance level sits at $3.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.36. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.30.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Key Stats

There are 3,112,790K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.33 billion. As of now, sales total 29,041 M while income totals -1,805 M. Its latest quarter income was 6,138 M while its last quarter net income were -4,176 M.

