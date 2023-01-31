Search
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 914,960 K

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on January 27, 2023, with CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) stock priced at $50.16, up 4.58% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.19 and dropped to $50.00 before settling in for the closing price of $50.47. CRSP’s price has ranged from $38.94 to $86.95 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 181.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 188.80%. With a float of $77.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.02 million.

In an organization with 473 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +98.04, operating margin of +40.82, and the pretax margin is +41.48.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of CRISPR Therapeutics AG is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 69.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 28, was worth 1,023,290. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $40.93, taking the stock ownership to the 369,111 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 25,000 for $54.03, making the entire transaction worth $1,350,827. This insider now owns 290,279 shares in total.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$2.4 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +41.28 while generating a return on equity of 18.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 188.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 12.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 280.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.80, a number that is poised to hit -2.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -8.13 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.88 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.06 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.70.

During the past 100 days, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s (CRSP) raw stochastic average was set at 38.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $60.25. However, in the short run, CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $53.98. Second resistance stands at $55.18. The third major resistance level sits at $57.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $50.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $48.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.60.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.95 billion, the company has a total of 78,294K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 914,960 K while annual income is 377,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 90 K while its latest quarter income was -174,550 K.

