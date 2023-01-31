Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) posted a 99.97% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

January 30, 2023, Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) trading session started at the price of $1.06, that was 33.33% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.45 and dropped to $1.00 before settling in for the closing price of $1.05. A 52-week range for CUEN has been $0.15 – $2.44.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -10.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 66.80%. With a float of $7.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.04 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1 employees.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cuentas Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Cuentas Inc. is 40.80%, while institutional ownership is 9.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 22,558. In this transaction Director of this company bought 32,850 shares at a rate of $0.69, taking the stock ownership to the 1,621,007 shares.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91

Technical Analysis of Cuentas Inc. (CUEN)

Looking closely at Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.66 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Cuentas Inc.’s (CUEN) raw stochastic average was set at 96.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 201.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 161.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3530, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5760. However, in the short run, Cuentas Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5667. Second resistance stands at $1.7333. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0167. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8333. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6667.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) Key Stats

There are 19,290K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 21.07 million. As of now, sales total 590 K while income totals -10,730 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,140 K while its last quarter net income were -2,280 K.