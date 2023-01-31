Search
Steve Mayer
Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) volume exceeds 1.31 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) kicked off on January 30, 2023, at the price of $1.63, up 6.37% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.92 and dropped to $1.6007 before settling in for the closing price of $1.57. Over the past 52 weeks, DPRO has traded in a range of $0.50-$3.84.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -12.20%. With a float of $33.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.33 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 41 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.06, operating margin of -285.94, and the pretax margin is -229.70.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Draganfly Inc. is 2.04%, while institutional ownership is 2.84%.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -229.70 while generating a return on equity of -83.58.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Draganfly Inc.’s (DPRO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01

Technical Analysis of Draganfly Inc. (DPRO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.53 million, its volume of 0.77 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Draganfly Inc.’s (DPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 82.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 153.16% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 110.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9893, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9452. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.8598 in the near term. At $2.0495, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1791. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5405, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4109. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2212.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 66.90 million has total of 135,167K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,630 K in contrast with the sum of -12,930 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,440 K and last quarter income was -4,090 K.

