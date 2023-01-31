DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) posted a -3.52% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On January 30, 2023, DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) opened at $73.10, lower -1.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $73.555 and dropped to $72.4546 before settling in for the closing price of $73.55. Price fluctuations for DD have ranged from $49.52 to $84.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -19.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 197.50% at the time writing. With a float of $496.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $499.40 million.

The firm has a total of 28000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.16, operating margin of +17.31, and the pretax margin is +13.19.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DuPont de Nemours Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.00%.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +10.54 while generating a return on equity of 5.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 97.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 197.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.73% during the next five years compared to -21.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 63.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DuPont de Nemours Inc. (DD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [DuPont de Nemours Inc., DD], we can find that recorded value of 2.82 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.52.

During the past 100 days, DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s (DD) raw stochastic average was set at 89.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $70.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $73.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $73.99. The third major resistance level sits at $74.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $72.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $71.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $71.12.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (NYSE: DD) Key Stats

There are currently 496,789K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 36.18 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16,653 M according to its annual income of 6,467 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,317 M and its income totaled 367,000 K.