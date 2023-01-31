Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is expecting 33.92% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On January 30, 2023, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) opened at $3.90, lower -2.79% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.93 and dropped to $3.83 before settling in for the closing price of $3.94. Price fluctuations for FSM have ranged from $2.05 to $4.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -57.50% at the time writing. With a float of $287.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $291.64 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.56, operating margin of +26.13, and the pretax margin is +17.78.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Silver industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is 1.09%, while institutional ownership is 37.37%.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.08) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +9.60 while generating a return on equity of 5.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -57.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

Looking closely at Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM), its last 5-days average volume was 6.2 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s (FSM) raw stochastic average was set at 82.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.13. However, in the short run, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.90. Second resistance stands at $3.96. The third major resistance level sits at $4.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.70.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Key Stats

There are currently 290,222K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.12 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 599,850 K according to its annual income of 59,400 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 166,570 K and its income totaled -3,750 K.