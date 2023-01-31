Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) with a beta value of 0.77 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On January 30, 2023, Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) opened at $22.79, lower -0.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.80 and dropped to $22.54 before settling in for the closing price of $22.84. Price fluctuations for GEN have ranged from $20.12 to $30.92 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -7.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 21.90% at the time writing. With a float of $609.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $665.57 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.37, operating margin of +37.05, and the pretax margin is +37.27.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Gen Digital Inc. is 8.30%, while institutional ownership is 85.70%.

Gen Digital Inc. (GEN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2020, the company posted -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.36) by -$0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +29.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 21.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.50% during the next five years compared to 41.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Gen Digital Inc. (GEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gen Digital Inc. (GEN)

Looking closely at Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN), its last 5-days average volume was 2.22 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Gen Digital Inc.’s (GEN) raw stochastic average was set at 67.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.01. However, in the short run, Gen Digital Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.81. Second resistance stands at $22.94. The third major resistance level sits at $23.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $22.29.

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GEN) Key Stats

There are currently 651,360K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,796 M according to its annual income of 836,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 748,000 K and its income totaled 69,000 K.