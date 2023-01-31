Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,028 M

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) on January 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $13.00, plunging -4.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.415 and dropped to $12.62 before settling in for the closing price of $13.24. Within the past 52 weeks, GGAL’s price has moved between $5.72 and $14.17.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 57.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -16.90%. With a float of $90.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $147.47 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9275 employees.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is 53.40%, while institutional ownership is 10.40%.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.72) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +6.95 while generating a return on equity of 13.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.32, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) saw its 5-day average volume 0.78 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s (GGAL) raw stochastic average was set at 77.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.51. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.16 in the near term. At $13.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $13.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.57.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.13 billion based on 147,470K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,111 M and income totals 326,490 K. The company made 1,028 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 82,870 K in sales during its previous quarter.