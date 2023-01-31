Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.52 million

A new trading day began on January 30, 2023, with Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) stock priced at $44.77, down -0.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $45.87 and dropped to $44.77 before settling in for the closing price of $45.17. HOG’s price has ranged from $29.80 to $48.72 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -2.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.40%. With a float of $145.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.73, operating margin of +17.94, and the pretax margin is +15.35.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Recreational Vehicles Industry. The insider ownership of Harley-Davidson Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 1,002,628. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 25,750 shares at a rate of $38.94, taking the stock ownership to the 508,870 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s Director bought 1,335 for $37.50, making the entire transaction worth $50,062. This insider now owns 1,335 shares in total.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.78 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +12.18 while generating a return on equity of 30.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 43.10% during the next five years compared to 1.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Harley-Davidson Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG)

Looking closely at Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.23 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, Harley-Davidson Inc.’s (HOG) raw stochastic average was set at 75.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.11. However, in the short run, Harley-Davidson Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $45.74. Second resistance stands at $46.35. The third major resistance level sits at $46.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $44.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $43.54.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.44 billion, the company has a total of 146,184K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,336 M while annual income is 650,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,649 M while its latest quarter income was 261,190 K.