ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) is expecting -10.04% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On January 30, 2023, ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) opened at $20.30, higher 0.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.3575 and dropped to $20.185 before settling in for the closing price of $20.11. Price fluctuations for IBN have ranged from $16.36 to $23.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 9.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 32.10% at the time writing. With a float of $3.39 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.49 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 103010 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ICICI Bank Limited is 62.40%, while institutional ownership is 17.50%.

ICICI Bank Limited (IBN) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.23) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +15.96 while generating a return on equity of 14.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.90% during the next five years compared to 17.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ICICI Bank Limited (IBN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICICI Bank Limited (IBN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.71 million, its volume of 12.01 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, ICICI Bank Limited’s (IBN) raw stochastic average was set at 8.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 24.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.34 in the near term. At $20.43, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.09. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.99.

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE: IBN) Key Stats

There are currently 3,488,725K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 73.61 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 21,110 M according to its annual income of 3,365 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,647 M and its income totaled 1,001 M.