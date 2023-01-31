Search
Shaun Noe
Investors finally get a glimpse of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD) volume hitting the figure of 0.85 million.

A new trading day began on January 30, 2023, with 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) stock priced at $10.54, down -4.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.74 and dropped to $10.23 before settling in for the closing price of $10.76. DDD’s price has ranged from $7.02 to $20.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -0.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 300.40%. With a float of $127.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.99 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1721 employees.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of 3D Systems Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 66.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 73,120. In this transaction EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec of this company sold 7,787 shares at a rate of $9.39, taking the stock ownership to the 178,434 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 28, when Company’s President and CEO bought 10,000 for $9.50, making the entire transaction worth $95,000. This insider now owns 569,181 shares in total.

3D Systems Corporation (DDD) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.07 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 300.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are 3D Systems Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.25 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, 3D Systems Corporation’s (DDD) raw stochastic average was set at 82.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.91. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.62 in the near term. At $10.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $11.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.91. The third support level lies at $9.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.27 billion, the company has a total of 131,162K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 615,640 K while annual income is 322,050 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 132,250 K while its latest quarter income was -37,860 K.

