Investors must take note of Bank of America Corporation’s (BAC) performance last week, which was 2.86%.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) kicked off on January 30, 2023, at the price of $35.21, down -0.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $35.56 and dropped to $35.18 before settling in for the closing price of $35.45. Over the past 52 weeks, BAC has traded in a range of $29.31-$50.11.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -1.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 90.70%. With a float of $8.01 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.11 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 213000 workers is very important to gauge.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Bank of America Corporation is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 71.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 95,000. In this transaction Former 10% Owner of this company sold 4 shares at a rate of $23750.00, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Former 10% Owner sold 155 for $47500.00, making the entire transaction worth $7,362,500. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.77) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +23.93 while generating a return on equity of 10.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 90.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.36% during the next five years compared to 19.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bank of America Corporation’s (BAC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

The latest stats from [Bank of America Corporation, BAC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 28.58 million was inferior to 40.54 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, Bank of America Corporation’s (BAC) raw stochastic average was set at 64.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.18% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.38, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $35.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $35.73. The third major resistance level sits at $35.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.97. The third support level lies at $34.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 282.31 billion has total of 8,022,432K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 115,053 M in contrast with the sum of 27,528 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 34,926 M and last quarter income was 7,132 M.