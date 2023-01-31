Investors must take note of Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s (CALM) performance last week, which was 2.24%.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) on January 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $55.66, soaring 2.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $56.86 and dropped to $55.375 before settling in for the closing price of $55.03. Within the past 52 weeks, CALM’s price has moved between $38.25 and $65.32.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 10.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 430.10%. With a float of $32.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.62 million.

In an organization with 2985 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.09, operating margin of +7.91, and the pretax margin is +9.34.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Farm Products industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. is 10.90%, while institutional ownership is 96.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 26, was worth 64,546. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,180 shares at a rate of $54.70, taking the stock ownership to the 42,727 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 19, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $59.45, making the entire transaction worth $297,262. This insider now owns 10,909 shares in total.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Latest Financial update

As on 8/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.56) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +7.46 while generating a return on equity of 12.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 430.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) Trading Performance Indicators

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.74, a number that is poised to hit 4.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.84 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.02 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.95.

During the past 100 days, Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s (CALM) raw stochastic average was set at 29.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.36. However, in the short run, Cal-Maine Foods Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $56.88. Second resistance stands at $57.61. The third major resistance level sits at $58.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.64. The third support level lies at $53.91 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.47 billion based on 48,930K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,777 M and income totals 132,650 K. The company made 801,700 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 198,590 K in sales during its previous quarter.