Investors must take note of EHang Holdings Limited’s (EH) performance last week, which was 6.96%.

On January 30, 2023, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) opened at $13.55, lower -10.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.81 and dropped to $12.24 before settling in for the closing price of $14.28. Price fluctuations for EH have ranged from $3.32 to $18.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -247.50% at the time writing. With a float of $36.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.37 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 326 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.43, operating margin of -583.97, and the pretax margin is -551.84.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of EHang Holdings Limited is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 21.30%.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2020, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -552.68 while generating a return on equity of -103.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -247.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for EHang Holdings Limited (EH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 125.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.82 and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) saw its 5-day average volume 2.07 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.54 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.79.

During the past 100 days, EHang Holdings Limited’s (EH) raw stochastic average was set at 65.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 205.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 153.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.63 in the near term. At $14.51, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.37. The third support level lies at $10.49 if the price breaches the second support level.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) Key Stats

There are currently 56,930K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 690.70 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,910 K according to its annual income of -49,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,160 K and its income totaled -10,700 K.