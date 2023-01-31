Investors must take note of Euronav NV’s (EURN) performance last week, which was -1.38%.

January 30, 2023, Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) trading session started at the price of $15.62. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.87 and dropped to $15.62 before settling in for the closing price of $15.74. A 52-week range for EURN has been $8.05 – $21.00.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 128.60%. With a float of $105.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $201.78 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3147 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -65.39, operating margin of -73.11, and the pretax margin is -86.28.

Euronav NV (EURN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Euronav NV stocks. The insider ownership of Euronav NV is 60.89%, while institutional ownership is 29.54%.

Euronav NV (EURN) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.44) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -80.71 while generating a return on equity of -15.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 128.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Euronav NV (EURN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Euronav NV (EURN)

The latest stats from [Euronav NV, EURN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.26 million was inferior to 4.28 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.64.

During the past 100 days, Euronav NV’s (EURN) raw stochastic average was set at 34.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 83.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 58.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.99. The third major resistance level sits at $16.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.49. The third support level lies at $15.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Key Stats

There are 201,680K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.18 billion. As of now, sales total 445,090 K while income totals -338,780 K. Its latest quarter income was 223,540 K while its last quarter net income were 16,450 K.