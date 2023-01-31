Investors must take note of Proterra Inc.’s (PTRA) performance last week, which was 2.02%.

January 27, 2023, Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) trading session started at the price of $4.78, that was 4.76% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.24 and dropped to $4.77 before settling in for the closing price of $4.83. A 52-week range for PTRA has been $3.47 – $9.20.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -112.80%. With a float of $220.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.29 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 870 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.84, operating margin of -52.55, and the pretax margin is -102.94.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Proterra Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Proterra Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 69.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 23, was worth 112,918. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 22,534 shares at a rate of $5.01, taking the stock ownership to the 355,272 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer, Secy sold 52,446 for $7.51, making the entire transaction worth $393,765. This insider now owns 127,125 shares in total.

Proterra Inc. (PTRA) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.19) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -102.94 while generating a return on equity of -53.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -112.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Proterra Inc. (PTRA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.78 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Proterra Inc. (PTRA)

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) saw its 5-day average volume 1.01 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, Proterra Inc.’s (PTRA) raw stochastic average was set at 37.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.28 in the near term. At $5.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.55. The third support level lies at $4.34 if the price breaches the second support level.

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRA) Key Stats

There are 225,500K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.09 billion. As of now, sales total 242,860 K while income totals -250,010 K. Its latest quarter income was 96,220 K while its last quarter net income were -65,060 K.