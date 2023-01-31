Investors must take note of Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) performance last week, which was -0.33%.

On January 30, 2023, Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) opened at $19.83, lower -9.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.9485 and dropped to $18.01 before settling in for the closing price of $19.83. Price fluctuations for RIVN have ranged from $15.28 to $71.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 53.30% at the time writing. With a float of $801.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $918.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10422 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1203.64, operating margin of -7672.73, and the pretax margin is -8523.64.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 111,650. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,257 shares at a rate of $34.28, taking the stock ownership to the 77,894 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,689 for $34.38, making the entire transaction worth $58,068. This insider now owns 89,331 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.63) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8523.64 while generating a return on equity of -40.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -17.59, a number that is poised to hit -1.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Looking closely at Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN), its last 5-days average volume was 37.99 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 30.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.60.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 10.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.85. However, in the short run, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.32. Second resistance stands at $20.60. The third major resistance level sits at $21.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.73. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.45.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

There are currently 920,956K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 15.34 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 55,000 K according to its annual income of -4,688 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 536,000 K and its income totaled -1,724 M.