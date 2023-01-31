Search
Shaun Noe

Investors must take note of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s (TAK) performance last week, which was -1.85%.

Company News

January 30, 2023, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) trading session started at the price of $16.00, that was -0.87% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.02 and dropped to $15.85 before settling in for the closing price of $16.03. A 52-week range for TAK has been $12.28 – $16.30.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 15.60% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -39.00%. With a float of $3.07 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.10 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 47347 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.26, operating margin of +17.11, and the pretax margin is +8.91.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +6.45 while generating a return on equity of 4.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -39.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.08% during the next five years compared to -0.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.53

Technical Analysis of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) saw its 5-day average volume 2.56 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s (TAK) raw stochastic average was set at 89.80%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 19.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.99 in the near term. At $16.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $16.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.75. The third support level lies at $15.65 if the price breaches the second support level.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) Key Stats

There are 3,100,722K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 50.54 billion. As of now, sales total 31,764 M while income totals 2,048 M. Its latest quarter income was 7,217 M while its last quarter net income were 444,540 K.

