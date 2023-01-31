Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is expecting 6.81% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) kicked off on January 30, 2023, at the price of $22.48, down -2.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.65 and dropped to $22.09 before settling in for the closing price of $22.65. Over the past 52 weeks, KIM has traded in a range of $17.71-$26.57.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 3.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -28.90%. With a float of $605.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $615.83 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 606 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.40, operating margin of +32.77, and the pretax margin is +54.60.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Kimco Realty Corporation is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14, was worth 301,070,000. In this transaction of this company sold 11,500,000 shares at a rate of $26.18, taking the stock ownership to the 28,338,105 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s Exec VP, CFO & Treasurer sold 10,000 for $25.07, making the entire transaction worth $250,700. This insider now owns 486,240 shares in total.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.16) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +62.04 while generating a return on equity of 10.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Kimco Realty Corporation’s (KIM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.68 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)

Looking closely at Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM), its last 5-days average volume was 2.91 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Kimco Realty Corporation’s (KIM) raw stochastic average was set at 80.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 77.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.56. However, in the short run, Kimco Realty Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.48. Second resistance stands at $22.84. The third major resistance level sits at $23.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.72. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.36.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 13.35 billion has total of 618,461K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,365 M in contrast with the sum of 844,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 433,400 K and last quarter income was 57,950 K.