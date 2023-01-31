Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is expecting 41.54% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) kicked off on January 30, 2023, at the price of $17.83, up 5.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.14 and dropped to $17.765 before settling in for the closing price of $16.99. Over the past 52 weeks, PHG has traded in a range of $11.75-$34.93.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -38.20%. With a float of $873.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $885.33 million.

The firm has a total of 79097 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.44, operating margin of +4.65, and the pretax margin is +2.99.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.37) by -$0.72. This company achieved a net margin of +3.54 while generating a return on equity of 4.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.10% during the next five years compared to -4.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s (PHG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.68 and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Koninklijke Philips N.V., PHG], we can find that recorded value of 2.45 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s (PHG) raw stochastic average was set at 91.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.86% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.34. The third major resistance level sits at $18.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.41.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.90 billion has total of 889,315K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20,297 M in contrast with the sum of 3,927 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,341 M and last quarter income was -1,340 M.