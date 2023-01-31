Last month’s performance of 18.58% for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) is certainly impressive

January 30, 2023, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) trading session started at the price of $27.39, that was -4.12% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.44 and dropped to $26.26 before settling in for the closing price of $27.42. A 52-week range for PARR has been $11.66 – $28.20.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 20.40% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 81.80%. With a float of $58.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.53 million.

In an organization with 1336 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.44, operating margin of +0.42, and the pretax margin is -1.70.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Par Pacific Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 94.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 251,387. In this transaction Executive VP – Retail of this company sold 10,711 shares at a rate of $23.47, taking the stock ownership to the 62,486 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 2,158 for $23.37, making the entire transaction worth $50,432. This insider now owns 10,736 shares in total.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.96) by $1.35. This company achieved a net margin of -1.73 while generating a return on equity of -31.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.80, a number that is poised to hit 1.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.69 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.76 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s (PARR) raw stochastic average was set at 86.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.95. However, in the short run, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.07. Second resistance stands at $27.84. The third major resistance level sits at $28.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.48. The third support level lies at $24.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Key Stats

There are 60,318K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.61 billion. As of now, sales total 4,710 M while income totals -81,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,056 M while its last quarter net income were 267,400 K.