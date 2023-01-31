Search
Last month’s performance of 3.53% for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on January 30, 2023, with Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) stock priced at $3.59, down -1.95% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.61 and dropped to $3.51 before settling in for the closing price of $3.59. HMY’s price has ranged from $1.93 to $5.50 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 17.20%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -120.80%. With a float of $434.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $612.46 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 37609 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.05, operating margin of +19.23, and the pretax margin is -2.66.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is 15.10%, while institutional ownership is 36.00%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -2.50 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -120.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 142.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

The latest stats from [Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited, HMY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.95 million was inferior to 3.47 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) raw stochastic average was set at 72.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.58. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.65. The third major resistance level sits at $3.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.45. The third support level lies at $3.38 if the price breaches the second support level.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.33 billion, the company has a total of 618,072K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,806 M while annual income is -69,220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,998 M while its latest quarter income was 77,857 K.

