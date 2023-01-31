Last month’s performance of 32.58% for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) is certainly impressive

On January 30, 2023, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) opened at $14.87, lower -2.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.3088 and dropped to $14.64 before settling in for the closing price of $15.04. Price fluctuations for DKNG have ranged from $9.77 to $25.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.10% at the time writing. With a float of $433.22 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $448.33 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3400 employees.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gambling industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of DraftKings Inc. is 2.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 16, was worth 5,567,490. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 320,356 shares at a rate of $17.38, taking the stock ownership to the 4,253,837 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s insider sold 338,027 for $15.58, making the entire transaction worth $5,265,645. This insider now owns 4,574,193 shares in total.

DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.85) by $0.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for DraftKings Inc. (DKNG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DraftKings Inc. (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) saw its 5-day average volume 12.51 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 11.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.78.

During the past 100 days, DraftKings Inc.’s (DKNG) raw stochastic average was set at 43.49%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.39. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.09 in the near term. At $15.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.20. The third support level lies at $13.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) Key Stats

There are currently 841,862K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,296 M according to its annual income of -1,523 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 501,940 K and its income totaled -450,490 K.