Last month’s performance of 52.31% for Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on January 30, 2023, with Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) stock priced at $0.2989, up 7.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3288 and dropped to $0.29 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. BRQS’s price has ranged from $0.19 to $7.36 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 42.70%. With a float of $29.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 307 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.40, operating margin of -93.08, and the pretax margin is -192.98.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Borqs Technologies Inc. is 15.90%, while institutional ownership is 0.60%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2018, the company reported earnings of $1.12 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -188.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Borqs Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.77

Technical Analysis of Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS)

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.86 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Borqs Technologies Inc.’s (BRQS) raw stochastic average was set at 13.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 108.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3257, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4664. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3359 in the near term. At $0.3517, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3747. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2971, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2741. The third support level lies at $0.2583 if the price breaches the second support level.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.13 million, the company has a total of 7,198K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 29,560 K while annual income is -55,870 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were -14,467 K while its latest quarter income was -72,285 K.