Last month’s performance of 53.94% for Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) is certainly impressive

On January 30, 2023, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) opened at $0.3275, lower -0.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3398 and dropped to $0.32 before settling in for the closing price of $0.33. Price fluctuations for MULN have ranged from $0.18 to $4.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 67.20% at the time writing. With a float of $1.44 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.70 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 118 workers is very important to gauge.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 33,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $0.33, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22, when Company’s CEO, President sold 750,000 for $0.40, making the entire transaction worth $297,375. This insider now owns 15,843,789 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

The latest stats from [Mullen Automotive Inc., MULN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 235.85 million was inferior to 256.66 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 24.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 165.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2705, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7106. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3375. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3486. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3573. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3177, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3090. The third support level lies at $0.2979 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

There are currently 1,696,544K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 540.57 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -739,530 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -611,024 K.