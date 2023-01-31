Last month’s performance of -6.75% for PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on January 30, 2023, with PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) stock priced at $169.78, down -0.08% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $171.455 and dropped to $169.14 before settling in for the closing price of $169.62. PEP’s price has ranged from $153.37 to $186.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 4.80% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 9.90%. With a float of $1.38 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.38 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 309000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.53, operating margin of +14.40, and the pretax margin is +12.36.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Beverages – Non-Alcoholic Industry. The insider ownership of PepsiCo Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 74.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 26, was worth 500,629. In this transaction CEO, Latin America of this company sold 2,787 shares at a rate of $179.63, taking the stock ownership to the 59,997 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 26, when Company’s SVP and Controller sold 5,558 for $180.01, making the entire transaction worth $1,000,486. This insider now owns 41,195 shares in total.

PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.97 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +9.59 while generating a return on equity of 51.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.91% during the next five years compared to 5.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PepsiCo Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.80. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 755.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.05, a number that is poised to hit 1.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PepsiCo Inc. (PEP)

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) saw its 5-day average volume 4.64 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 4.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.65.

During the past 100 days, PepsiCo Inc.’s (PEP) raw stochastic average was set at 32.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $179.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $173.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $170.91 in the near term. At $172.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $173.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $168.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $167.71. The third support level lies at $166.28 if the price breaches the second support level.

PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 234.32 billion, the company has a total of 1,377,709K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 79,474 M while annual income is 7,618 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 21,971 M while its latest quarter income was 2,702 M.