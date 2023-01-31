Search
Shaun Noe
Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) to new highs

Company News

On January 27, 2023, MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) opened at $1.30, higher 4.62% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.3775 and dropped to $1.29 before settling in for the closing price of $1.30. Price fluctuations for MPLN have ranged from $0.98 to $6.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 114.20% at the time writing. With a float of $600.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $639.07 million.

The firm has a total of 2400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.07, operating margin of +36.26, and the pretax margin is +12.12.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MultiPlan Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 91.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 51,443. In this transaction Director of this company bought 35,000 shares at a rate of $1.47, taking the stock ownership to the 101,287 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s Director sold 4,500,000 for $3.80, making the entire transaction worth $17,100,000. This insider now owns 1,099,636 shares in total.

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.04) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +9.13 while generating a return on equity of 4.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MultiPlan Corporation, MPLN], we can find that recorded value of 1.19 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, MultiPlan Corporation’s (MPLN) raw stochastic average was set at 15.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3766, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4235. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3950. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4300. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4825. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3075, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2550. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2200.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN) Key Stats

There are currently 639,123K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 830.91 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,118 M according to its annual income of 102,080 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 250,450 K and its income totaled 19,740 K.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

