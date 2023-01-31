Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) to new highs

Search
January 30, 2023, Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) trading session started at the price of $6.06, that was -1.48% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.13 and dropped to $6.00 before settling in for the closing price of $6.09. A 52-week range for AUY has been $3.88 – $6.40.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 0.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -28.40%. With a float of $957.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $961.06 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5858 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.54, operating margin of +29.10, and the pretax margin is +21.13.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Yamana Gold Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Yamana Gold Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 60.70%.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +8.12 while generating a return on equity of 3.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 36.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 13.31 million, its volume of 9.4 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Yamana Gold Inc.’s (AUY) raw stochastic average was set at 89.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.09 in the near term. At $6.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.83.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) Key Stats

There are 961,004K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 5.84 billion. As of now, sales total 1,815 M while income totals 147,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 422,400 K while its last quarter net income were 19,800 K.

