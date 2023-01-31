MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 8.68% last month.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) kicked off on January 30, 2023, at the price of $14.08, down -1.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.18 and dropped to $13.865 before settling in for the closing price of $14.16. Over the past 52 weeks, MTG has traded in a range of $11.38-$16.41.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 2.20% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 43.40%. With a float of $292.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $302.62 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 711 employees.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.5) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of +53.55 while generating a return on equity of 13.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.05% during the next five years compared to 16.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MGIC Investment Corporation’s (MTG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) saw its 5-day average volume 2.76 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, MGIC Investment Corporation’s (MTG) raw stochastic average was set at 67.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.45. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.10 in the near term. At $14.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.67. The third support level lies at $13.47 if the price breaches the second support level.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.18 billion has total of 297,026K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,186 M in contrast with the sum of 634,980 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 292,800 K and last quarter income was 249,630 K.