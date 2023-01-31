Morgan Stanley (MS) last year’s performance of -5.13% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) on January 30, 2023, started off the session at the price of $95.03, plunging -0.93% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $96.61 and dropped to $94.92 before settling in for the closing price of $96.86. Within the past 52 weeks, MS’s price has moved between $72.05 and $109.73.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 10.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 24.20%. With a float of $1.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.67 billion.

The firm has a total of 82000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Morgan Stanley is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 25, was worth 189,410. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $94.70, taking the stock ownership to the 34,465 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 19, when Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 3,740 for $93.75, making the entire transaction worth $350,625. This insider now owns 42,171 shares in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $29.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $29.4) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +16.73 while generating a return on equity of 10.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 36.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.71% during the next five years compared to 22.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

Morgan Stanley (MS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.13, a number that is poised to hit 1.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Morgan Stanley, MS], we can find that recorded value of 6.13 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 8.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.50.

During the past 100 days, Morgan Stanley’s (MS) raw stochastic average was set at 87.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 74.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $90.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $96.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $97.52. The third major resistance level sits at $98.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.14. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $93.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 160.14 billion based on 1,690,109K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 53,668 M and income totals 11,029 M. The company made 12,749 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,236 M in sales during its previous quarter.